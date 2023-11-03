Over 40% of woman workforce in manufacturing sector in India is from T.N. : Minister

November 03, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, highlighted the initiatives that the Tamil Nadu government has undertaken especially for women, after the DMK came to power. He said maternity leave for government employees was enhanced to 12 months from nine months and also spoke about the free bus scheme for women. Mr. Rajan also said that 42% of the entire woman workforce in the manufacturing sector in India is from Tamil Nadu.

The Minister was had earlier recollected his days in the corporate world before he entered politics. He was speaking after giving away awards to the winners of the 2023 Avtar & Seramount Social Excellence Awards and Male Ally Legacy Awards (MALA). He also honoured the 2023 Top 10 Best Companies for Women in India as well as the Most Inclusion Companies’ Champions.

Saundarya Rajesh, founder-president, Avtar Group, said, “From 53% companies in 2021 stating that having a diverse workforce has positively impacted their innovation revenue, the number rose to 77% in 2023. This indicator is set to cross the 100% mark by 2025.”

Ajay Vij, country managing director, Accenture in India, won the Male Ally Legacy Award championing women’s advancement in the organisation. Ajay has been an active supporter of Accenture’s returning mothers programme, and also supported a career reboot, a programme that helps women returning to the workplace after career breaks of two years or more.

The social excellence award was given to Teleperformance for their project COTW – Citizens of the World., targeting local communities, particularly vulnerable children, and women.

