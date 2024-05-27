ADVERTISEMENT

Over 38,500 officials would be involved in counting of votes in T.N. on June 4

Published - May 27, 2024 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Satyabrata Sahoo

Over 38,500 officials, including 4,500 micro-observers would be involved in the counting of votes scheduled in the counting centres across Tamil Nadu on June 4.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, during the counting each tables would also be video taped separately. Meanwhile, CEO Satyabrata Sahoo and senior officials took part in the review meeting virtually chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in Delhi.

“The counting of votes for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies would take place in 39 counting centers in 234 rooms in 43 buildings,” an official release said. Usually 14 tables are placed in a counting room and additional tables would be set up with the permission of the Election Commission wherever necessary.

“3,300 counting tables are to be set up in all the centres,” it said. Over 38,500 officials would include 10,000 staff and 24,000 persons for the assistance to bringing of electronic machines are engaged in counting votes, it said.

The counting of votes would begin at 8 am in the respective centres. While the postal votes would be counted initially and the counting of the EVMs would commence at 8.30 am.

