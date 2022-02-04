Over 37,000 nominations filed so far in T.N.

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 01:32 IST

A total of 37,518 candidates have filed nominations for the election to the posts of ward members in urban local bodies across the State so far.

The polls are to be held on February 19. As many as 27,365 candidates have filed nominations on Thursday. A total of 1,374 members in municipal corporations, 3,843 in municipalities and 7,621 in town panchayats would will be elected, the release said.

