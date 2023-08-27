Over 350 candidates selected at job camp in Cuddalore district

August 27, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - CUDDALORE

About 358 persons in Cuddalore district were selected by private companies for jobs at Dr. Kalaignar Centenary Special Job Camp held at Vriddachalam in the district on Saturday.

As many as 160 companies and 6,250 candidates participated in the camp at the Vriddachalam Government Boys Higher Secondary School and as many as 358 were selected for jobs.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan said the State government conducted more than 100 job camps, so far, and 1.58 lakh youth had got jobs through these. The special camps will be held in 100 places by December.

The government was conducting skill training at schools, government arts and science colleges, and polytechnics. It was also upgrading technical infrastructure at the industrial training institutes to make the candidates employment ready. Youth should upgrade their skills so that they get jobs in their home towns and industries can develop, he said.

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and officials from various departments were present.