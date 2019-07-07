Over 35 waterbodies to be restored in Tiruvannamalai

Five reservoirs and 32 lakes are to be taken up for rejuvenation at a cost of ₹16.07 crore under the Kudimaramathu scheme said Tiruvannamalai Collector K. S. Kandasamy here.

When undertaken, this measure would help farming activities in 12,213 acres of land in the district, he said in a discussion with stakeholders over this year’s Kudimaramathu project to be carried out by the farmers and the Water Resources Department.

Mr. Kandasamy said that out of 57 firkas in Tiruvannamalai district, 42 firkas are facing water shortage this year, and urged farmers to come together and join hands with government agencies to carry out water harvesting measures under the Kudimaramathu scheme.

This would help regain the lost ground water to certain extent in the future, even when the monsoon fails, he said.

A team of officials led by Rajeeb Kumar of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan initiative inspected the waterbodies and studied the water harvesting structures in the district on Friday.

Kudimaramathu

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced the Kudimaramathu scheme in 2016, allocating ₹100 crore to repair and rejuvenate 1511 lakes.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 18 lakes were rejuvenated at a cost of ₹1.33 crore in 2016-17, and 32 lakes were rejuvenated at a cost of ₹8 crore in 2017-18, the Collector said.

There are 694 water tanks under the control of Public Works Department and 1257 tanks are maintained by the Rural Development Department.