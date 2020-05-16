Tamil Nadu

Over 320 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Police personnel were near Moore Market a few days ago, attempting to control a crowd. Photograph used for representational purposes only

Police personnel were near Moore Market a few days ago, attempting to control a crowd. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chennai has the highest number with 276 positive cases

As many as 320 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 across State so far, with Chennai topping with 276 cases.

A senior police officer said, “Compared to other districts, Chennai has recorded the maximum number of cases among police personnel too. Most of them get exposed to the virus as they are involved in prevention, identification and other bandobust duties to prevent the outbreak. Some of them who were not doing field work also had COVID-19 and they were asymptomatic initially.”

Police personnel with symptoms have been asked to approach the nearest test centre or a city hospital. Police personnel with symptoms but who tested negative have been kept at a special quarantine centre at the IIT Madras campus.

According to statistics provided by the police, as on Friday night, over 253 police personnel and 23 new recruits had COVID-19 within Chennai limits.

In addition, 22 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Service Department, six Home guards and one ministerial staff -- altogether 306 uniformed personnel have COVID-19.

Cuddalore district has 14 active cases while Coimbatore and Villupuram have seven each and Madurai has four.

