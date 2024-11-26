ADVERTISEMENT

Over 30,000 submit applications seeking inclusion in electoral rolls in Cuddalore district

Updated - November 26, 2024 10:19 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Over 45,000 applications from nine Assembly constituencies in Cuddalore district have been received by the Election Commission during the special camps held on November 16 and 17, and November 23 and 24 seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls.

According to an official, a total of 30,324 Form 6 (for inclusion in electoral rolls) applications were received in person and online across the district. A total of 10,218 persons have submitted Form 8 applications (seeking shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll).

A total of 4,731 (including online and offline) Form 7 applications (objecting for proposed inclusion/seeking deletion of name in existing electoral roll) were received during this period. Booth-level officers will be carrying out door-to-door enumeration of voters in the district from November 29. Those voters, who have shifted to a new address, who had passed away, and those who permanently shifted out of the district will be identified and their names shall be removed as per the guidelines.

In addition, those who have attained 18 years of age, and those poised to attain voting age in the next quarter will be identified and their names will be pre-emptively added to the list.

