Over 3,000 test negative in two hotspots in Erode

Erode

08 July 2020 08:39 IST

With 50 COVID-19 cases being reported from Periyar Nagar and Rajajipuram areas here, swab samples lifted from over 3,000 people in these areas tested negative here on Tuesday.

Of the 200-odd cases reported in the second wave of virus spread across the district, 124 cases were reported in corporation limits. While 30 cases were reported in Rajajipuram, 20 in Periyar Nagar and other cases were reported at Surampatti, Thindal, Moolapalayam, Marapalam, Nadarmedu and a few other areas. Both these areas were sealed and declared as containment zones with workers carrying out disinfections twice a day besides all the residents given health drinks to boost their immunity.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that after positive cases were reported in the two areas last week, swab samples were collected from all the other residents in the areas and tested. Results have come as negative and there is least possibility of emergency of new cases in these areas, he added. He said that 1,200 conservancy workers were given face shields on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising