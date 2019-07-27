Over 3,000 take part in international diabetes meet

More than 3,000 delegates are taking part in the sixth edition of International Diabetes Update 2019 organised by Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Education Academy. On the occasion, a dance session — THANDAV (Taking HIIT and Dance to Adolescents for Victory over NCDs) — was launched with the aim of promoting physical activity as a preventive measure for obesity and diabetes in adolescent girls.

Andrew J.M. Boulton, president-elect, International Diabetes Federation, inaugurated the three-day conference on Friday

Noting that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference three years ago, he said, “The PM had then said the biggest threat to our survival as a nation in health was no longer malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. It is diabetes, and he is right.... I hope India would go down in the league of diabetes in the world.”

The aim of the update was to help clinicians and scientists to keep abreast of the latest advancements in diabetes prevention and management.

International partners

The update was being organised in collaboration with Achieve Targets in Diabetes Care of Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, Denver, Colorado, USA, and is supported by American College of Physicians, India chapter, according to a press release.

V. Mohan, organising chairman of the update and chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Group of Diabetes Institutions, said 4.70 lakh patients were registered at 49 branches across the country. They offered pan-India courses and were developing evidence-based healthcare products for diabetes.

Sathish K. Garg, professor, Department of Medicine and Paediatrics, University of Colorado, A. Muruganathan, governor-American College of Physicians, India chapter, R.M. Anjana, managing director, Dr. Mohan’s Group of Diabetes Institutions and Ranjit Unnikrishnan, vice-chairman of the group spoke.