Over 3,000 police personnel deployed for I-Day security in Vellore, nearby districts

More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts as part of the security arrangements for the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

The police said that surveillance has been stepped up in religious places, vital installations, border check-posts and places where people gather in large numbers. Round-the-clock vehicle-checks and verification of people staying in lodges, hotels, and serviced apartments have also been initiated.

“Security has been tightened on all the six border check-posts in the district. Sniffer dogs were also roped in to conduct checks in railway stations and bus terminus,” said N. Mathivanan, Vellore Superintendent of Police.

The venue of the Independence Day celebrations in Vellore, Netaji Stadium and central government institutions have also been brought under surveillance. The police have intensified checks at inter-State check-posts and temporary checkpoints in the districts. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the sniffer dogs’ squad have been carrying out inspections in public places.

The police also appealed to the people to inform the nearest police station if they found any suspicious persons or unclaimed objects in public places.

Being a temple town, Tiruvannamalai is expected to attract a large number of devotees from neighbouring districts and States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Arrangements have been made to control and ease traffic congestion caused by the continuous flow of tourist vehicles to town.