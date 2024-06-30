GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 3,000 chickens killed in a poultry farm fire near Vaniyambadi

Published - June 30, 2024 08:21 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The poultry shed which caught fire on Sunday.

More than 3,000 chickens were charred to death in a fire at a poultry farm in Kudappattu village, around 10 km from Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Sunday.

The police said the poultry farm was set up by V. Subramanian, 56, six years ago in his paddy field sprawling four acres. The farm, which comprises four tin sheet-roofed sheds, houses at least 3,000 chickens. Mr. Subramanian saw smoke coming from the electrical board in a shed around 2 p.m.

Before he could alert neighbours for help, the fire engulfed the entire shed, which is around 300 sq.ft, within a few minutes. He, however, managed to escape unhurt and alerted the fire and rescue services. Fire fighters from Vaniyambadi town rushed to the spot and put out the fire after an hour. Fire was restricted to one poultry shed. Amballur police also inspected the spot. A case was registered.

Initial inquiry revealed that electrical short circuit might be the reason for the incident. Various equipment and chicken feeds also got burnt in the fire. The loss has been estimated around ₹10 lakh. Further investigation is underway, police said.

