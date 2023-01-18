ADVERTISEMENT

Over 3,000 booked for traffic violations in Cuddalore during Pongal

January 18, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The largest number of violations were of motorists not wearing helmets, police said

The Hindu Bureau

More than 3,000 persons were booked for traffic violations, including riding their two-wheelers without helmets, driving cars without wearing seat belts, and using their mobile phones while driving, during the Pongal holidays, in Cuddalore district.

While the Cuddalore district police booked 657 persons for various violations on January 14, as many as 1,331 were booked on January 15 and 1,080 and 843 on January 16 and 17 respectively.

The district police compiled the violations recorded on Pongal, Tiruvalluvar Day, and Kaanum Pongal to arrive at the numbers.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that the police stepped up checks across the district, which led to an increase in the number of cases booked. Teams attached to 46 stations were stationed at 84 temporary check-posts across the district for checking violations.

Mr. Ganesan said that the maximum violations were of riders and pillion riders not wearing helmets, accounting for 2,213 cases. This was followed by those not wearing seat belts (166), using mobile phones while driving (124) and speeding (104).

