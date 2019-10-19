Tamil Nadu

Over 300 people people take part in helmet awareness rally in Vellore

The riders began the rally at Selliamman Koil near Palar bridge.

The riders began the rally at Selliamman Koil near Palar bridge.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Collector flags off mega two-wheeler ride from Selliamman Koil to Netaji stadium

A mega awareness rally was conducted by the district administration and police on Saturday to stress on the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. More than 300 persons, including college students, housewives and volunteers, participated in the rally.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram inaugurated the event at Selliamman Koil near Palar bridge, and also led the rally, which culminated at the Netaji stadium in Vellore, along with Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar.

While addressing the participants, Mr. Sundaram said it has been proved time and again that most accident victims lose their lives due to head injuries.

To prevent loss of life, the government had announced the helmet rule across the State and everyone should adhere to this while riding two-wheelers, he said.

‘Shun single-use plastics’

The Collector also asked traders and shoppers to refrain from using single-use plastic while selling small items such as flowers, snacks, vegetables and fruits.

Single-use plastics have a major environmental impact, and its usage should be brought to nil, he added.

District Revenue Officer J. Partheeban; Vellore Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian; Representatives from Indian Red Cross Society-Vellore, C. Indernath, V.S. Parvatha, and M. Venkatasubbu, were among those who participated in the event.

