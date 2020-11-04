Over 30 hospitals pulled up for violations

After action against overcharging, many of them have refunded excess payments

More than 30 private hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been pulled up for overcharging patients for COVID-19 treatment. Following action from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS), a majority of these hospitals have refunded the excess charges to the patients.

Non-compliance with treatment costs fixed by the State government was one of the main violations that came to the notice of officials. “There were many issues related to payments. We received more than 30 complaints on excess charging by private hospitals. We took action and have settled almost all complaints. Hospitals have refunded the excess amounts to the patients,” an official of the Health Department said.

The government, in June, had classified private hospitals, and fixed a maximum of ₹7,500 a day for treatment in the general ward in grade A1/A2 hospitals, and up to ₹5,000 a day for grade A3/A4 hospitals, while a maximum of ₹15,000 was fixed for treatment in ICUs in all categories of hospitals.

“The cost was fixed for ICU and non-ICU wards. But private hospitals have single and double rooms and suites as well. So they went ahead and increased the charges. We intervened following complaints and made them reduce the prices. Many hospitals have been complying with the government-stipulated fee structure, and we have been conducting regular checks,” he said.

Earlier, nine private hospitals faced “temporary cancellation” of permits to treat COVID-19 patients after various violations of norms laid down by the Central and State governments. “Some hospitals did not follow COVID-19 protocols, such as those pertaining to carrying out investigations and giving treatment. On verification, we first issued a warning. When the violations continued and there were more complaints, we took action. We temporarily cancelled licenses of nine hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and have now revoked the suspension for more than half the facilities, following explanations and undertakings not to repeat,” the official said.

Periodic revisions in COVID-19 treatment protocols, by the Centre, the State government and the Indian Council of Medical Research, were communicated to private hospitals through Joint Directors in the districts, he added.