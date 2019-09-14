Over ₹3 lakh seized from office of sub-registrar in Vellore

A search conducted at the office of the sub-registrar at Arni Road resulted in a seizure of ₹3.36 lakh of unaccounted cash. A team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials conducted the search, which lasted about four hours, on Thursday evening.

They conducted inquiries with joint-registrar Sivalingam and other staff in the office and the details of the inquiries would be sent to Inspector General (Registration) for departmental action.

A case would be registered against the officials for the possession of unaccounted cash in their office, sources with DVAC said.

It may be recalled that Personnel from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing, joined by the District Inspection Cell and police team, seized ₹1,05,700 in unaccounted cash during a search at the office of the Sub-Registrar, Vettavalam in Tiruvannamalai district in February this year.

They found that the sub-registrar was in possession of the unaccounted cash, some portion of which was with a broker’s office nearby.

‘Common practice’

It has become a common practice to charge extra cash even to process the files and registration, that too when majority of the proceedings have been done online, remarked a real estate agent from Vellore.