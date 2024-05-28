Over 2.97 lakh tenements constructed under Prime Minister rural housing scheme since May 2021, says Tamil Nadu government

Over 2.97 lakh tenements have been constructed under the Pradhan Manthri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G) in rural areas across the State since May 7, 2021, the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday.

Under the PMAY-G programme, over 7.50 lakh tenements have been constructed between 2016-17 and 2021-22, an official release said. While over 2.89 lakh tenements were constructed between 2016-17 and May 6, 2021, over 2.97 tenements were constructed under the DMK government.

The PMAY-G provides houses to the houseless in Tamil Nadu, with a fund sharing pattern of 62:38, where 62% is from the Tamil Nadu government and the remaining from the Union government.

As for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement to renovate 238 Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram across the State, 149 were taken up in the first phase. “A sum of ₹194.44 crore has been allocated, and 98% of the work has been completed. For the second phase of renovations, ₹67.01 crore has been allotted, and 99% of the work has been completed.”

Under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS), 26,920 works were taken up for implementation during the past three years, and of them, 16,247 have been completed during these years, the government said. A fund allocation of ₹3 crore is allocated to each of the 234 Assembly constituencies across the State every year.

About 86.16% of workers who benefitted under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) during the past three years were women, it said. Over 2.87 lakh of them were persons with disabilities, and 29.59% belonged to tribal communities.

Under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)-Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), ₹1,221 crore was allocated for the implementation of 287 road projects, spanning a length of 550 km, and construction of 342 bridges. Of these, 107 road projects (193 km) and 151 bridges have been completed at a cost of ₹354 crore.

The NABARD-RIDF is financing the implementation of rural infrastructure projects by the State governments (while 80% of it would be loans, 20% would the State grant) such as improving damaged village panchayat and panchayat union roads, upgrading of non-bitumen (BT) roads to BT standards and construction of bridges.

