Over 28,000 TNUHDB housing units to be rebuilt in the next 3 years: Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government will reconstruct 28,643 Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) units in dilapidated tenements over the next three years, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first phase, 6,746 TNUHDB housing units on East Cemetry Road, Kodungaiyur and V.O.C. Nagar in Chennai, A.V. Pathi Nagar in Thanjavur, and Kottakkollai in Tiruchi will be reconstructed at a cost of ₹1,146 crore during 2024-25, Mr. Stalin said in a suo motu statement in the House.

Expert committee

Of the 1,93,891 housing units in tenements maintained by the TNUHDB, 28,643 had been identified as dilapidated by a technical expert committee. “All of these will be reconstructed in the next three years,” Mr. Stalin said.

These housing units in tenements were constructed several years ago and were damaged due to weather conditions. “After the reconstruction of these units with new features and facilities, they will be allotted to the original allottees and urban poor families living closer to these project areas.”

During the past three years, the TNUHDB has constructed 29,439 housing units in tenements and 1,70,462 individual houses. The construction of 79,094 housing units in the tenements and 89,429 individuals houses was under various stages of completion. A sum of ₹6,685 crore has been spent so far for these projects, Mr. Stalin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.