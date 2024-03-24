GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 28,000 officials get training for election duties in Vellore, nearby districts

March 24, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruvannamalai District Election Officer and Collector, D. Bhaskara Pandian, during the first phase of poll training for officials on Sunday. 

Tiruvannamalai District Election Officer and Collector, D. Bhaskara Pandian, during the first phase of poll training for officials on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first phase of the day-long training for 28,235 officials, who are mostly teachers, on election related works was organised by the district administrations in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur at government schools and community centres on Sunday. 

With the Model Code of Conduct in force, the district administrations led by district election officers have been reviewing poll preparedness since the announcement of Lok Sabha election.

Sunday’s training to teachers is also a continuation of the poll related exercises by the district administrations. These teachers would be mainly deployed as polling booth officials on voting day (April 19) across each district.

Among these districts, Tiruvannamalai has highest number of 11,408 officials to cover 2,377 polling booths, followed by Vellore with 6,272 polling officials (1,307 polling booths) and Ranipet with 5,386 polling officials for 1,122 polling booths. “Basic amenities in polling booths will be arranged to ensure their safety. Transport arrangement for polling officials after polling will also be arranged,” said D. Bhaskara Pandian, district election officer (Tiruvannamalai).

Tiruvannamalai has two Parliamentary constituencies namely Arani and Tiruvannamalai whereas Vellore and Ranipet have one Lok Sabha constituency each such as Vellore and Arakkonam (Ranipet).

