Over 2,700 prisoners let out on bail

More than 2,700 prisoners have been released on bail from prisons across the State in an effort to contain COVID-19. They were enlarged on bail by judicial authorities after scrutinising the cases individually.

These releases were necessitated following the orders of judicial magistrates or District Judges who visited the prisons and held special adalats. Most of the inmates who were released are suspects involved in petty offences. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has recently ordered all bail orders, anticipatory bail or parole should be extended till April 30.

Director-General of Police and Inspector-General of Prisons Sunil Kumar Singh told The Hindu, “The congestion in prisons is considerably reduced now. At present, we have 52% occupancy of total capacity. The capacity is 23,392 and the occupancy is 12,166 as on date. We may bring this down to 50%.”

Following recent orders of Supreme Court, a high-level committee headed by Justice Vineet Kothari, Judge of High Court, and Executive Chairman of State Legal Service Authority has directed the Principal District Judges of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram to visit Central Prison, Puzhal, to assess further for granting bail. This direction is expected to bring down the number of inmates further.

The prison department provided smart phones to prisoners to have video call with their family members and relatives. Mr. Singh said, “We have purchased 58 smart phones and 700 people contacted their families all over the State through video call. They have been provided with video call facility under supervision and guidance of prison authorities.”

Prison authorities have asked the inmates to maintain personal distance. Each inmate is permitted to talk for five minutes — from morning to evening until they are locked up in the cell.

In Central prisons, an established system is in place to keep any new prisoner in quarantine ward for 14 days. On arrival, the prisoner is medically examined by doctors. Whenever a prisoner is admitted, the prison doctors check thoroughly for symptoms such as cough, cold and fever and recommend further check up.

Thermal scanners are used in the prisons and sanitisers, made by prisoners, are distributed to all prisoners across the State. Prisoners make masks and supply to the police force besides their use in prisons.

A quick response team has been constituted comprising of superintendents of all jails, jailers of prisons and medical officers and pshychologists, and an officer from Vigilance Cell.