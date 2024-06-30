Over 25,000 polytechnic students get jobs through Naan Mudhalvan scheme

A total of 25,888 students from polytechnic colleges across Tamil Nadu have landed jobs in various sectors through the State government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme, as on June 18, 2024.

Under the scheme, the government is helping students from polytechnic colleges secure lucrative jobs in domestic and multinational firms. About 252 colleges have participated in the job drives so far. Officials said the placements were still under way, and around 58,000 students were in the final year of their course.

This year, Ola Electric is recruiting polytechnic students for its electric vehicle (EV) plants. According to the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the firm plans to recruit fresh candidates for its plants. At present, pooled campus placements are under way and as of now, around 120-odd candidates have been selected to be deployed in assembly lines, logistics, operations, and stores, among others, in entry-level positions.

Firms, including Accenture, Amazon, Ashok Leyland, BOSCH, Caterpiller India, Daikin, Delphi TVS, Eicher, Ford, HCL Tech and L&T, too, hired polytechnic students. A few overseas placements were recorded too.

The data from TNSDC show that the salary packages for these students range from ₹2 lakh per annum to ₹8 lakh per annum, The highest pay, ₹8 lakh per annum, was offered by Nokia. J. Innocent Divya, MD, TNSDC, said: “Industries want students from polytechnic colleges with shop floor expertise.” One of the companies, which participated in the recruitment drive, told The Hindu: “This year, we reduced our hiring at engineering colleges, and went for more polytechnic students. These students undergo more practical sessions, and can be deployed on the work floor from the first day. This helps in reducing training costs...”

Under the scheme, students from polytechnic colleges are trained in digital skills (virtual), building information modelling, industrial metaverse using AR and VR, industry 4.0, and printed circuit board (PCB) design, among others. Those pursuing education through Industrial Training Institutes are also being trained.

