Tamil Nadu

Over 25,000 cusecs of surplus water released from Bhavanisagar reservoir

Surplus water being released from Bhavanisagar reservoir into River Bhavani in Erode district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
S P Saravanan ERODE August 06, 2022 10:50 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 10:50 IST

As the average inflow in the last 24 hours into Bhavanisagar reservoir continues to be over 19,000 cusecs, about 25,500 cusecs of surplus water was discharged into the river here on Saturday.

Though the full reservoir level is 105 feet, as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored for August is 102 feet. At 9 a.m. on Friday, the water level reached 102 feet and officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) started discharging the surplus water of 6,113 cusecs initially into the river that was increased gradually. 

The river flows through Kodiveri anicut at Gobichettipalayam and officials banned bathing and coracle operation in the anicut. Revenue officials continue to monitor the flow of the river through four taluks and people have been warned against entering the river. Officials said that so far no houses located near the river were flooded.

