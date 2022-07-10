Over 2,500 test positive for COVID-19

17.04 lakh people vaccinated at 31st mega camp

A total of 2,537 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 35,01,529.

All districts except Tirupathur recorded fresh cases, pushing up the number of those undergoing treatment to 18,819.

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur continued to report higher number of infections. In Chennai, 804 more people tested positive for the infection, while in Chengalpattu, 434 cases were detected. As many as 151 new cases were reported in Tiruvallur and 119 in Coimbatore.

Ariyalur (3) and Karur (5) were the only districts to record cases in single digits.

A total of 2,560 people recovered from the infection.

So far, 38,028 people have succumbed to the infection in the State.

A total of 17,04,454 people were vaccinated in the 31st mega camp held on Sunday. As many as 3,44,155 people received their first dose while 10,56,153 were administered the second dose. A total of 3,04,146 people were given the precaution dose.