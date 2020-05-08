Over 2,500 more nurses to join fight against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Over 2,500 more nurses are set to join the fight against COVID-19 in the State. They were being sent appointment orders to work on contract for six months, an official release said on Friday. “They have been instructed to report to work within three days of their receiving the appointment orders,” the release stated.
About 40 nurses would be posted in each of the district headquarters hospitals and between 10 and 30 nurses were to be posted in taluk hospitals. The government hoped that this would strengthen the efforts against COVID-19.
Recently over 500 doctors, 2,300 nurses, 1,500 lab technicians and 2,700 health workers were recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board.
