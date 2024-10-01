Over 250-year-old memorial stone identified in Erode district

A stone, sculptured with a couple, dating back to 17th or 18th century and without inscriptions was identified by a teacher and students from the Lakkapuram Government Higher Secondary at Pudur village in 46 Pudur Panchayat in Modakkurichi taluk of Erode district.

The Thonmai Pathukappu Mandram (Antiquities Conservation Forum), with headmistress G. Kalaiselvi, as its head, is functioning in the school to foster archaeological temper among students. A team led by mandram’s in-charge and social science teacher D. Dani, along with students Kanish, Kadirvel and Sasikiran, were conducting field research in the villages during which they noticed the stone on the premises of Kariya Kaliamman temple, located amidst coconut groves.

The stone, measuring 43 cm in width and 51 cm in length with sculptures of male and a female in a standing position, and with the images of sun and moon was found. “The man was holding a trisulam (trident) in his right hand and with a bag in his left hand. The woman was holding a bag in her left hand and was wearing ear ring and ornaments on her neck,” said Mr. Dani. The structure of the man’s head has more carvings and it is a memorial stone carved for the couple. The teacher said the stone could have been carved in memory of the departed souls to Mel Ulagam (life after death) as the couple could be a clan head. “The image of sun and moon carved on the stone at the top could symbolise they left the world with bags containing gold, flowers or ornaments,” he added. “Since there were no inscriptions, exact details on why the stone was carved was unknown,” he said.

People in and around the village continue to perform puja and prayers on new moon day to the stone and on other auspicious occasions believing it to be God. But, no one is aware of its history as they claim offering prayers has been carried out for over a century.

Mr. Dani said identification of the stone has created more interest among students and wanted further studies to be conducted to know exact details. He wanted the memorial stone to be protected.