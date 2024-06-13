Over 2.5 lakh persons saved under Tamil Nadu’s ‘Innuyir Kappom’ scheme: Health Minister

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian on Thursday said that more than 2.54 lakh persons have benefitted under the State government’s ‘Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kaakkum 48’ scheme launched by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in December 2021.

Speaking at the sixth convocation of Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College here, he said that under the initiative, the State government funded up to ₹1 lakh towards the treatment of persons injured in a road accident for the first 48 hours in any of 694 empanelled hospitals including 237 private ones. “So far, 2,54,256 persons were saved under the scheme where the State government has spent around ₹221 crore for their treatment and other expenses,” he said.

Taking another government initiative that has helped save many lives, Mr. Subramanian said the State government’s ‘Idhayam Kappom’ initiative — a preventive heart health scheme — had benefitted 8,562 patients so far. Under the initiative, emergency loading doses (14 tablets) are available at 8,713 sub health centres and 2,287 primary healthcare centres to prevent deaths due to heart attacks. “Availability of such crucial life saving drugs in health centres helps poor patients in remote and hilly areas in the State. The aim of the scheme was to reach them,” he said.=

The Minister said he had been encouraging government medical colleges heads to invite parents of graduates during such convocations rather than restricting only to staff and students of the college because “it is a great occasion for parents to witness growth of their children in their career”, he said.

On the occasion, 98 graduates received their convocation certificates. The Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly, K. Pitchandi, Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, K. Hariharan, dean of the college, were present.