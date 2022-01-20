‘Over 24,000 villages, 28,000 streets in urban areas affected’

CHENNAI

20 January 2022 00:08 IST

94% of patients are in home isolation, 6% in hospitals, says Health Minister

Over 24,000 villages and 28,000 streets in urban areas in Tamil Nadu have COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

“There are a total of 1,29,000 hamlets in the State. Of them, 24,199 have COVID-19 cases. Of the 1,27,000 streets in urban areas, 28,219 have COVID-19 cases. In Chennai, 9,237 streets have COVID-19 cases. There are a total of 3,787 containment zones in the State, including 388 in rural areas and 3,399 in urban areas,” he told reporters at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

He said cases were gradually rising in all districts. He recalled his statement that cases could rise following the holidays and the festival season, during which nearly eight lakh people from Chennai had travelled to villages.

Advertising

Advertising

“Though cases might rise, there is no need to panic. The State has a total of 1.92 lakh beds, of which only 9,000 are occupied,” he added.

Of the actual caseload in the State, 94% were in home isolation and 6% were in hospitals, he added.

He said those who get treatment for COVID-19 at private hospitals could lodge complaints about excess charges by calling the State health helpline 104. A team of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services would inspect the hospital and take appropriate action.

During the second wave, action was taken against around 40 private hospitals, he said, adding that no such complaints had been received this time around.

Masking and jabs

He noted that the State’s overall positivity rate remained below 20%, and urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated as cases were spreading rapidly.

To a query on an all-party delegation meeting Home Minister Amit Shah regarding NEET, he said, “The Home Minister has said he will consult with the Union Ministers for Health and Education and arrive at a decision.”