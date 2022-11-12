Over 22,000 employees of fair price shops in Tamil Nadu to get incentive

The incentive scheme is for absorbing an additional load of work during the COVID-19 pandemic

T. Ramakrishnan CHENNAI
November 12, 2022 16:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 22,469 employees of fair price shops in the State are to get an incentive ₹0.5 per ration card covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the supply of free rice since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. In other words, on an average,  each employee will get an incentive of around ₹8,360.  

This will include both salespersons and packers, according to an official of the Cooperation department. The move will entail an expenditure of nearly  ₹18.8 crore. In all, 27 months including December 2022 have been covered for the purpose of calculation of incentive payment and the period essentially encompasses three phases -- May 2020 to November 2020, August 2021 to March 2022 and April 2022 to December 2022. 

While around 1.03 crore priority household (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards are covered under the PMGKAY for all the 27 months, other categories of cards such as non-priority household (NPHH), accounting for around 98.6 lakh, were benefited under the free rice scheme for 10 months: May 2020-November 2020 and May 2022-July 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incentive scheme is based on an order issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, in an order of March 2020, which authorised such an arrangement for staff towards performing additional load of work. 

On the process involved in the payment, the official explains that the payment is made initially out of funds of  cooperative societies and if any society incurs a loss in running fairprice shops, it will approach the authorities for reimbursement at the end of the financial year. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In late October, the government issued an order, sanctioning approximately ₹195 crore towards partial payment of a subsidy to be provided to non-viable fairprice shops being run by the cooperative societies. This was meant for the year 2020-21. Of the amount sanctioned, the revenue district of Chennai has been set around ₹16.41 crore; Villupuram, ₹13.18 crore and Coimbatore, ₹10.05 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app