Over 22,000 employees of fair price shops in Tamil Nadu to get incentive

The incentive scheme is for absorbing an additional load of work during the COVID-19 pandemic

As many as 22,469 employees of fair price shops in the State are to get an incentive ₹0.5 per ration card covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the supply of free rice since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. In other words, on an average, each employee will get an incentive of around ₹8,360.

This will include both salespersons and packers, according to an official of the Cooperation department. The move will entail an expenditure of nearly ₹18.8 crore. In all, 27 months including December 2022 have been covered for the purpose of calculation of incentive payment and the period essentially encompasses three phases -- May 2020 to November 2020, August 2021 to March 2022 and April 2022 to December 2022.

While around 1.03 crore priority household (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards are covered under the PMGKAY for all the 27 months, other categories of cards such as non-priority household (NPHH), accounting for around 98.6 lakh, were benefited under the free rice scheme for 10 months: May 2020-November 2020 and May 2022-July 2022.

The incentive scheme is based on an order issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, in an order of March 2020, which authorised such an arrangement for staff towards performing additional load of work.

On the process involved in the payment, the official explains that the payment is made initially out of funds of cooperative societies and if any society incurs a loss in running fairprice shops, it will approach the authorities for reimbursement at the end of the financial year.

In late October, the government issued an order, sanctioning approximately ₹195 crore towards partial payment of a subsidy to be provided to non-viable fairprice shops being run by the cooperative societies. This was meant for the year 2020-21. Of the amount sanctioned, the revenue district of Chennai has been set around ₹16.41 crore; Villupuram, ₹13.18 crore and Coimbatore, ₹10.05 crore.