Over 22,000 applications received at end of first week for RTE admissions in TN

CHENNAI

10 July 2021 16:33 IST

Schools have been instructed to display the number of seats available prominently on campus and details of schools and seats available are available at district education offices, A. Karuppasami, Director of Matriculation Schools said

Over 22,000 applications have been received for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Tamil Nadu, after the admission process began on Monday earlier this week.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department began the admission process online, on a portal set up for the same and on July 5, over 9,000 applications had been submitted by parents.

Under the RTE Act, 25% of seats in entry-level classes in private schools are reserved for students from economically weaker sections of the society. While the RTE admissions had been delayed last year and began only in August, the School Education Department this year began the admission process in July and will continue to receive applications till August 3.

“Schools across districts have been instructed to display the number of seats available prominently on campus and details regarding the schools as well as seats available are available in the district education offices. For parents who do not have access to an internet connection, designated staff at these education department offices are helping them out with the application process,” said A. Karuppasami, Director of Matriculation Schools. He said that more parents were expected to apply in the coming weeks and that the department expected applicants to spike up again in August before the last date.

Eligible applicants will be notified by August 9 and schools that have more applicants than the number of seats available will have a draw of lots to choose applicants.