Over 2.11 lakh register for TNEA 2022 counselling

1.56 lakh persons have uploaded their certificates so far, 167,387 have paid the registration fee

For the first time in six years, the number of registrations for single-window counselling for government seats in engineering colleges in the State has crossed two lakh. As many as 2,11,115 candidates have registered. While 1,67,387 among them have paid the registration fee, 1,56,214 persons have uploaded their certificates.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 committee, which will conduct the counselling, has given two more days for candidates to complete the process.

TNEA officials and engineering admission observers had noted prior to publication of CBSE Class XII results that at least 15,000 new candidates would apply for counselling after the results are declared.

On July 22, only 1,29,987 candidates had uploaded their certificates. In five days, nearly 30,000 more candidates have completed the process.

Registrations for applications give an inkling on how admissions would shape during counselling. Ever since Anil D. Shasrabudhe took over as chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the number of engineering seats had been reduced steadily. Several course correction measures were introduced to stem vacancies. New courses were permitted only in colleges that filled 50% of the seats in traditional courses. Most colleges protested the moves vehemently.

College managements went to court against the Council’s measures without success.

Engineering teachers say introduction of new courses such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning encouraged students to consider engineering. Technical Education commissioner G. Laxmi Priya attributed it to increase in employment opportunities and placements post the COVID-19 pandemic.

S. Thangavelu, chairman of Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, said, “Owing to the boom in the information technology sector, aspirants prefer sectors such as cyberspace, artificial intelligence, machinery, electronics and data science, which pay them more when employed.”

Concerted efforts on the part of the State and Central government are also paying dividends, said K.G. Parthiban, principal of Danish Ahmed College. The Smart India hackathon, the State government’s impetus to IT and ITeS companies to set up office have come as a shot in the arm for engineering education, he pointed out.

“Though mechanical and civil engineering disciplines are seeing a downward trend the cycle could change in another five years. Engineering programmes will get a fillip for the next five to 10 years but students must be skilled. They must improve their abilities, be it in communication, interpersonal or core technical skills. They must build multidisciplinary skills. This is particularly important for rural students,” he said.