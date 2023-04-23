Over 21,000 litres of fermented wash and illicit arrack destroyed in Vellore and Tirupattur

April 23, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VELLORE

Police personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) conducted mass raids at several places in Vellore and Tirupattur districts and destroyed over 21,000 litres of fermented wash and illicit arrack on Sunday.

Police said based on an order by M.S. Munusamy, Deputy Inspector General (Vellore range), 15 special teams, comprising 165 personnel, were formed by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Vellore, S. Rajesh Kannan, for a series of raids in the district during the weekend.

Subsequently, 40 such raids were conducted in Vembakkam, Anaicut, Ariyur, Pernambut and Gudiyatham – areas that are located along the Jawadhu Hills – over the past few days. By the end, the police had destroyed 17,350 litres of fermented wash and illicit arrack. They also seized 50 boilers and 42 stoves, which were being used for the distillation process. Cases have been filed against the arrested persons, and their properties have also been attached.

Similarly, K.S. Balakrishnan, SP (Tirupatur), also ordered raids on illegal liquor distilleries in the district during the weekend. Special teams, comprising 38 police personnel, were formed for the purpose.

A total of 4,200 litres of fermented wash was destroyed in the district on Sunday. The areas include Yelagiri Hills, Alangayam, Natrampalli, Jolarpet and Kandali. Further, the special teams also seized 50 liquor packets from Karnataka. The police have filed 20 cases against the arrested persons in the district.