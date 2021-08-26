Over 2,100 cases of smuggling of civil supplies in three months

The Civil Supplies CID has registered cases and seized 1,255 MT of rice meant for the Public Distribution System and 7,673 litres of kerosene during the past three months, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Between May 7 and August 17, as many as 2,144 cases were registered by various units of the Civil Supplies CID, he said in a policy note tabled in the House. “As many as 1,918 cases of smuggling of PDS rice, 66 cases of smuggling of PDS kerosene, 109 cases of usage of domestic LPG for commercial purposes and 51 other cases were registered,” he said.

The total value of the goods seized is ₹2.02 crore. Further, a total of 360 vehicles, including 231 four-wheelers, 20 three-wheelers and 109 two-wheelers, which were used for smuggling, were seized.

“A total of 27 people were detained under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act,” the Minister said.