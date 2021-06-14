Over 2.08 lakh vaccinated in a day in the State

CHENNAI

14 June 2021 00:11 IST

While 490 healthcare personnel and 1,042 frontline workers were vaccinated, a total of 1,38,482 persons in the 18 to 44 years age group were given the jab.

The number of persons getting vaccinated fell by more than a lakh on Sunday, with just 2,08,123 persons being inoculated. As many as 5,004 sessions were held to administer Covaxin and Covishield in the State.

While 490 healthcare personnel and 1,042 frontline workers were vaccinated, a total of 1,38,482 persons in the 18 to 44 years age group were given the jab. As many as 53,138 persons in the over 45 to 59 years age group with comorbid conditions benefited, and 14,971 senior citizens were administered the vaccine.

Since May 1, private COVID-19 vaccination centres have provided 3,70,834 doses, according to the daily bulletin released by the public health authorities.

Till date, 1,03,38,717 persons have been vaccinated in 3,35,908 sessions. While 8,38,042 healthcare personnel have been vaccinated so far, 10,61,031 frontline workers have also been given the vaccine.

A total of 20,97,711 persons in the 18 to 44 age group; and 36,46,377 in the 45 to 59 years age group with comorbidities have been covered. The vaccination drive has also covered 26,95,556 senior citizens till date.