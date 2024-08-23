GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More than 2.03 lakh got jobs through employment camps in last three years, says the Labour Department

Financial assistance to the tune of ₹86.59 crore was given to over 56,000 unemployed youth, the department said

Updated - August 23, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 04:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

More than 2.03 lakh people have got jobs in the private sector through the employment camps organised in the past three years in Tamil Nadu, the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department said on Friday (August 23, 2024).

A sum of ₹86.59 crore in financial assistance was given to more than 56,000 unemployed youths, whereas ₹36.92 crore was distributed to over 14,000 unemployed persons with physical disabilities, an official release said.

Over 16 lakh people have registered themselves with 20 welfare boards for workers in the unorganised sector, and over ₹1,550 crore has been given to them in assistance. The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board has distributed assistance to the tune of ₹14.99 crore to benefit over 26,600 members, the release added.

With more graduates in workforce, Tamil Nadu struggles with a skills gap

The Tamil Nadu Platform Based Gig Workers’ Welfare Board and the Tamil Nadu Salt Pan Workers’ Welfare Board were constituted, and the State government has increased the pension for unorganised sector workers from ₹1,000 to ₹1,200, it said.

“Due to the steps taken by Conciliation Officers, strikes and disputes in 41 organisations have been resolved through settlement and rights and employment of 13,825 workers were protected,” the official release stated.

Over 7,100 industrial disputes were resolved amicably and so were strikes, thus protecting the interests of workers, it said. The official release also listed out the initiatives undertaken by the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department over the past three years.

