Over 20,000 patients underwent dialysis in government hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister says

A total of 20,550 persons, including 1,077 who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), underwent dialysis in government hospitals and government medical college hospitals in the State since March this year.
In a press release issued on Tuesday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said that the State government was providing all speciality treatments for patients without any interruptions, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apart from those who underwent dialysis in government medical institutions, 1,347 persons underwent angiograms, while angioplasties were performed on 439 persons. A total of 4,154 pregnant women, who tested positive for COVID-19, were treated in the State, while 37,436 children received the required treatment.
A total of 805 blood donation camps were held from which 88,280 units of blood was collected. The Minister said that the uninterrupted availability of speciality treatments and healthcare services during the pandemic has paved the way towards saving many lives.
The Minister added that due to COVID-19, patients were unable to approach private hospitals. As a result, government doctors and hospitals were providing the additional services for the people.
