Over 20,000 candidates receive tentative allotment for first round of TNEA counselling  

July 31, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 20,160 candidates received their tentative allotment for round 1 of online counselling for engineering courses under the single window system by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 committee. Candidates must confirm their allotment by 5 p.m. of August 1.

TNEA officials said the candidates could select one of the options given to them (either accept the allotted seat or go for an upgrade). In the first round, of the 22,761 eligible candidates from the academic stream, 18,738 filled their choices and 17,818 candidates received tentative allotments.

Govt. school students

Of the 1,074 eligible candidates under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students, 947 filled their choices and 937 candidates were allotted seats tentatively.

As for candidates under the vocational stream, 1,207 received tentative allotments, out of the 1,389 who filled their choices. A total of 2,215 candidates were eligible to participate in the counselling.

Of the 559 eligible candidates of the vocational stream under the 7.5% reservation, a total of 250 candidates filled their choices and 198 of them received tentative allotment, TNEA officials said.

