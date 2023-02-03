Over 2,000 new cases of leprosy detected in eight months

February 03, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Between April and December 2022, 2,405 new cases of leprosy had been identified in the State, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

In the past five years, 17,525 new cases were diagnosed, he said at an event to commission a leprosy eradication awareness camp in Queen Mary’s College here . Mahatma Gandhi’s death annivarsary on January 30 is observed as leprosy eradication day annually.

While 2,506 patients were receiving combination drugs, 775 were diagnosed as paucibarillary and 1,731 were found to have multibacillary, indicative of advanced disease. Eighty-eight patients had been disabled owing to the disease.

By 2025, it is aimed to reduce by 70% the number of new infections. Also it had been proposed to reduce the number of persons with disability by 90%, the Minister said. At present, 287 children had been diagnosed with the disease. The government aimed to reduce it by 90% to 30, Mr. Subramanian said.

He distributed admission orders to five wards of those affected with leprosy and certificates to students from eight zones for their exceptional service. As many as 2,000 students received certificates for their field work.

Medals and certificates were presented to doctors, health workers and non-governmental organisations that worked in the eradication of the disease.