Over 200 workers arrive home in Villupuram by special train

VILLUPURAM

28 May 2020 13:20 IST

The workers had been stranded in Maharashtra, and came back via a Shramik Special Train

The third batch of over 200 migrant workers from Tamil Nadu stranded in Maharashtra returned to Villupuram on a Shramik special train on Thursday.

The workers, hailing from 10 districts including four in the northern zone, were sent by 11 buses to their respective towns.

The special train arrived in Villupuram at 8 a.m. Of the 242 passengers, 123 hailed from Tiruvannamalai district followed by 62 from Kallakurichi, 28 from Salem, 13 from Tiruchi and nine from Villupuram district.

A team led by Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar were present at their arrival.

The district administration provided food packets, water bottles and face masks to all the passengers before they boarded the vehicles.

The passengers from Villupuram and Kallakurichi district were taken to a special quarantine facility set up for persons returning from other States. Their throat swabs have been taken and they would be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days, an official said.