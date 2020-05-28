Tamil Nadu

Over 200 workers arrive home in Villupuram by special train

The workers had been stranded in Maharashtra, and came back via a Shramik Special Train

The third batch of over 200 migrant workers from Tamil Nadu stranded in Maharashtra returned to Villupuram on a Shramik special train on Thursday.

The workers, hailing from 10 districts including four in the northern zone, were sent by 11 buses to their respective towns.

The special train arrived in Villupuram at 8 a.m. Of the 242 passengers, 123 hailed from Tiruvannamalai district followed by 62 from Kallakurichi, 28 from Salem, 13 from Tiruchi and nine from Villupuram district.

A team led by Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar were present at their arrival.

The district administration provided food packets, water bottles and face masks to all the passengers before they boarded the vehicles.

The passengers from Villupuram and Kallakurichi district were taken to a special quarantine facility set up for persons returning from other States. Their throat swabs have been taken and they would be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days, an official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 1:23:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/over-200-workers-arrive-home-in-villupuram-by-special-train/article31693319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY