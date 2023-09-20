ADVERTISEMENT

Over 200 Vinayaka idols immersed in Vaigai in Madurai

September 20, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees taking Vinayaka idols on a procession from Vilakkuthoon in Madurai for immersion in the Vaigai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

For the second day on Wednesday, over 200 idols of Lord Vinayaka were taken out in a procession through the Masi Streets in Madurai for immersion in the Vaigai.

The procession taken out by Hindu Munnani was flagged off by Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal in East Masi Street. Hindu Munnani State general secretary Kishore Kumar was present.

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed on the procession route, especially in front of two mosques. Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan personally supervised the security arrangement.

The idols were immersed in a pit dug on the Vaigai riverbed near Petchiammanpadithurai. Twenty-two Vinayaka idols were taken in a procession in Avaniyapuram, the police said.

