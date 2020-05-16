Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Over 200 Indians to arrive from Dubai in two flights

They will be quarantined at Air Force Station in Tambaram

Nearly 200 Indians, including several workers from Dubai, will arrive in the city in two flights on Sunday and Tuesday. They all will be taken to a quarantine facility at Air Force Station in Tambaram after landing at the Chennai airport, sources said.

In a high-level meeting held by the State government on Friday, it was decided that the passengers would be taken to a quarantine facility at Tambaram where swab samples would be taken. Till now, swab samples were taken for passengers returning in repatriation flights at the airport itself.

On Sunday and Tuesday, the flights will arrive in Chennai at 10.55 a.m. “All the facilities and measures for handling these passengers have been made at the airport,” an official said.

Shifting flights to Tiruchi

Meanwhile, sources in the government said, there are plans to shift some of the flight operations and divert arrival of flights to Tiruchi instead of Chennai. When asked about why State government has been mulling this move, a source said, “We want to use our manpower for containment.” Another source said, this may be only for passengers heading to places in the Central districts. However, Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said they are unaware of any such move.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
