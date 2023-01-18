Over 20 injured in illegal bull race near Arani in Tiruvannamalai

January 18, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

More than 20 spectators were injured during an unauthorised bull race at Kattukanallur near Arani in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday.

The police said permission had not been given to any village in the West Arani taluk for organising bull races regularly before COVID-19. Like last year (2022), Collector B. Murugesh banned bull races in the district as part of safety measures against the pandemic. Earlier, key farming towns such as Arani, Polur, Kalasapakkam, Cheyyar, Vandavasi and Chetpet were known for organising the event.

Taking advantage of the festival holidays, residents of Kattukanallur organised the event without safety measures in place. More than 100 bulls participated in the race that ended around 1 p.m. Most of the injured were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arani.

This is the second illegal bull race in a week in which spectators were injured. Last week, residents of Pallakolai in the neighbouring Polur block organised an illegal bull race. As per norms, bull race enthusiasts should get prior permission from Revenue Divisional Officers and the police.

Except Vellore, bull races were not allowed in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur this year. In Vellore, 43 villages were allowed to hold the race till February 28. On average, bull races will be held in three villages daily, except on Sundays and January 26. Inspection of the sandy track for bulls, the safety of the animals and spectators and medical facilities for animals were done by officials of the Departments of Animals Husbandry, Revenue, Police and Fire and Rescue Services a day before the race. “There have been no major untoward incidents in Vellore district since Monday when the bull races were held. Strict guidelines are being followed,” said G. Andhuvan, Assistant Director (AD), Animal Husbandry Department (Vellore).

On Tuesday, bull races were held at Kilmottukur and Munjurpattur villages in Vellore. A total of 233 bulls participated in the race, injuring 47 spectators. More than 7,000 spectators watched the event, which was held between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. Each village has three medical teams.

As per norms, bulls should be allowed to run only on a ‘runway’. The runway should be 100 metres long and 15 metres wide, with eight-foot-tall wooden barricades on both sides. The runway should be levelled with red sand up to one feet. The bull that takes the shortest time to cover the runway will be the winner. Enclosures for open farm wells within a 5-km radius should be done.