Over 2 lakh students to participate in engineering counselling 

After more than a decade Anna University will have over two lakh aspirants participating in single window counselling for engineering seats in the State.

This academic year the State will have 2,40,091 seats in 433 colleges. For the 1,79,938 seats available under single window counselling to be conducted by Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee 2,00,005 candidates will participate, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said on Monday.

He launched virtually the counselling for students to be admitted through the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee 2024 officials said 2,09,645 candidates had paid the registration fee to participate in the process.

A total of 1,76,342 candidates will participate in the general counselling while 3,596 candidates will participate in the vocational stream counselling.

Under the 7.5% category 664 seats are allocated for differently abled persons and 111 candidates are participating; 282 candidates are in the fray for 38 seats in sports quota and 11 wards of ex-servicemen will be admitted to 11 seats in the category, the minister said.

Counselling for general counselling for special category students under the 7.5% quota will commence on July 25. For the rest of the students there will be three rounds of counselling starting July 29 and concluding on Sept 3.

For vocational stream students counselling will be held from July 29 to Aug 10.

Eight colleges had sought closure while three new colleges had been permitted to admit students, Mr. Ponmudy said.

The Directorate of Technical Education that is overseeing the process had addressed the grievances of over 32,000 candidates through its toll-free number, email and in person, officials said.

More sports quota seats

From next year Anna University will admit more students through sports quota. At present 500 seats are allocated for sportspersons. “It has been planned to allocate 2% of the total seats for sportspersons,” Mr. Ponmudy announced. “This year under the 7.5% reservation category for 38 seats 282 candidates have been found eligible. The sports and youth welfare minister Mr. Udhayanidhi has said that since there is a demand for the category, the number of seats will be increased,” he said.

Anna University will offer 106 courses, including 10 new courses. A total of 600 seats are available and 493 seats will be available through counselling, university officials announced.

The minister said if there are vacancies after the counselling process is completed then colleges will be permitted to admit students based on special request.

