Over 2 lakh persons received emergency medical care during COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister says

Since March, a total of 2,41,615 persons have received emergency medical care in government hospitals in the State.
In a press release issued on Saturday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said that 1,52,118 persons received treatment for injuries sustained in accidents at the accident and trauma care centres functioning under the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) in government hospitals and government medical college hospitals. Life saving surgeries were performed on 63,633 of these patients.
A total of 52,849 persons were treated for poisoning and self-inflicted injuries at these centres, while 19,947 persons received immediate treatment for snake bites. A total of 4,494 children underwent emergency life-saving treatment, 4,432 persons were treated for cardiac arrest and 7,775 persons for strokes, the release said.
