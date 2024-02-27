Over 2 lakh children to be covered in the pulse polio campaign in Cuddalore district

February 27, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Elaborate arrangements have been made to administer polio drops to children in the age group of 0-5 years on March 3 as part of the Intensified Pulse Polio campaign.

According to a press release, there are 2,08,903 children below the age of five. Around 1,611 booths will be set up across Cuddalore district to administer the drops. Apart from this, transit booths will be located at bus terminals and railway stations, while arrangements have been made to reach out to children of migrant labourers also.

The District Administration has appealed to the parents to utilise the opportunity to protect their children from polio. As many as 6,640 field staff, workers, supervisors and volunteers have been drafted for the campaign.