Over 2 kg of drug methamphetamine seized off Pudupettai coast

The Parangipettai police on Sunday night recovered four polythene packets -- containing the drug methamphetamine -- that washed ashore off the Pudupettai coast. This is the second such seizure in Tamil Nadu in the last few days.
The Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu police had on Friday evening seized a huge consignment of methamphetamine drifting at sea in a drum along the shores near Mamallapuram in Kancheepuram district
According to police sources, following a tip-off from fishermen that some suspicious packets were found along the coast, a police team seized the drug, weighing 2.75 kgs.
This is said to be the first seizure of methamphetamine, a highly powerful and addictive drug that can affect the user’s central nervous system, in this region.
A police officer said that the drug was found in crystal form and packed in packets bearing the name of a Chinese tea brand and covered in polythene covers. The officer added that the consignment was suspected to be similar to the one seized off the Mamallapuram coast on Friday evening.
The seizure is suspected to be part of the same consignment of methamphetamine that was seized off the Australian coast recently.
Police sources ruled out smuggling and said that the consignment could have fallen off from a boat and drifted towards the shore.
The contraband has been sent for laboratory analysis. The Parangipettai police have registered a case under Sections 8 (c) read with 22 (c) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
