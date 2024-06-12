Over 1.93 lakh aspirants to participate in TNEA counselling

A total of 1,93,853 students have uploaded their certificates expressing their willingness to participate in the single window counselling for seats in engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 committee, which is conducting the process on behalf of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), released random numbers for all candidates who had made the payment for certificate registration on Wednesday. Officials said that 2,53,954 candidates had registered and 2,09,645 candidates had made the payment.

A 10-digit number is allotted to applicants at random and candidates may enter their application registration number and date of birth to view the random number on the TNEA’s website https://www.tneaonline.org/.

As of June 6, the earlier deadline — a total of 1,76,145 candidates had uploaded their certificates. The committee extended the deadline till June 11, giving aspirants more time to apply and upload certificates.

On Wednesday, TNEA began verification of certificates for sportspersons. Candidates must appear in person as per the schedule uploaded in its website. The verification will happen at the Centre for Entrance Examinations and Admissions at the annexe building of Anna University’s Guindy campus.

In the first phase that will continue till June 22, a total of 4,489 candidates have been invited for verification. On the first day, 460 candidates were called. TNEA allocates around 5,000 seats for sportspersons.