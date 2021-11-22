Over 18.21 lakh people vaccinated at mega camp

CHENNAI

6,72,580 received first dose and 11,48,425 got the second

A total of 18,21,005 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the mega vaccination camp held on Sunday. As many as 6,72,580 people received the first dose and 11,48,425 got the second dose, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

So far, 75.75% of the population have received the first dose, 39.53% have received the second dose. “We want to reach 100% coverage of the first dose and 60% of the second dose by November-end,” he said. In the two mega camps held on Thursday and Sunday, 40,15,485 persons were vaccinated. “We plan to conduct mega camps on next Thursday and Sunday, too. We had targetted 50 lakh people today, but the rain and floods stood in the way,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian, who inspected vaccination in parts of north Chennai, said that in Chennai 1,600 camps were held with the aim of vaccinating two lakh people. Across the State 50,000 camps were held.

“Until Saturday night, we had administered 6,49,18,466 doses, including 4,31,81,499 first doses. As many as 2,17,36,967 people were given the second dose,” he said.

On Sunday, the vaccination began with 1,31,90,755 doses, and 72 lakh people required the second dose.

The Minister said that between November 7 and 20, two mega camps were being held every week. As many as 9,621 monsoon medical camps were held and 3,36,341 people were screened. In nine mega camps, 1,75,90,883 people were vaccinated. The doorstep vaccination scheme, organised since November 10, had benefited 48,76,047 people, and the vaccines were administered at 2,77,775 places. Vaccines would not be administered on Monday.