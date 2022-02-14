Over 18000 tonnes of paddy procured: Collector

Srikrishna L 2193 February 14, 2022 18:53 IST

SIVAGANGA

The Sivaganga Collector P Madhusudan Reddy said on Monday that they have procured 18,144 tonnes of paddy from 3397 farmers through 60 locations across the district.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation had opened Direct Purchase Centres (DPC) when harvest commenced in the district. The Collector visited Salaigramam and Munaivenri villages and inspected the functioning of the DPCs.

In a brief interaction, some of the farmers at Salaigramam said that they had registered with the TNCSC expressing their willingness to sell their produce and on the specified date.

The Collector said that by adhering to the date and time, crowding can be prevented at the DPCs. Moreover, the staff could purchase the produce swiftly after conducting tests such as moisture content, among others.

The TNCSC officials said that on an average, they procured 40 tonnes from each DPC and stored them in the designated warehouse/depots. “We were able to plan this season well ahead. It has helped us to check the requirement and accordingly opened up the centres,” they added.

The farmers said that by registering with the TNCSC staff, they were able to dispose off the paddy without any difficulty. The Collector warned of dire consequences and legal action against middlemen, whoever, attempted to deceive the gullible farmers.

TNCSC Regional Manager Natharsha, Quality Control Manager Balakrishnan and among others accompanied the Collector during the inspection.