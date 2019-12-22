Over 18,000 elected unopposed to local bodies

As many as 18,570 candidates, including a large number of women, have been elected unopposed to posts in rural local bodies in the State.

According to data compiled by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, 18,137 candidates have been elected unopposed as ward members of village panchayats. As many as 2.09 lakh nominations were filed for 76,746 posts of ward members of village panchayats. A total of 1,994 nominations were rejected and 18,818 withdrawn.

Of the 9,624 posts of panchayat president, candidates for 410 posts have been elected unopposed. Twenty-three candidates have been elected unopposed as ward members of panchayat unions. Many of those elected unopposed to the posts are women.

Residents of Koppavali village in Lalgudi union have unanimously elected women as their panchayat president and councillors from all the six wards. “Panchayat elections in Koppavali are decided on consensus. This time, we decided that we wanted to be a model village by electing women,” said K.S.T. Paneerselvam, a former panchayat president. “The government has given 50% quota for women. We decided to make it 100%,” he added.

The village has been working to promote women’s empowerment and decided that electing women leaders would be a good start. “When the idea was introduced to the villagers, they welcomed it and decided to support it," he said.

Mr. Paneerselvam’s wife P. Selvarani has been elected panchayat president. “When my husband introduced the idea, villagers suggested that I take up the position. Because it was the will of the people, I gladly accepted,” she said. “My father-in-law, my brother-in-law, my husband were all panchayat presidents. Now, it is my turn,” she said.

The village requires a Primary Health Centre (PHC) nearby, says, Ms. Selvarani and promises she would strive to establish one soon. "Travelling to the nearest PHC for the sick or even pregnant women is getting difficult. We will try to get one closer in the village soon," she says.

Along with Ms. Selvarani, Kavitha Dhananathan, Mano Dhandayudhapani, Jayalalithaa Dhinakaran, Kalpana Suresh, Gayathri Prabhu and Shanthi Murugesan were elected as ward members. Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Gayathri said that the response from the villagers was overwhelming. “I always knew that our villagers were supportive but I did not expect all the men to step back and encourage the women. I am proud of my people,” she said.

Ms. Gayathri said that the cordial relations that women maintain with all villagers would serve them well. “We refer to everyone as uncle, aunty, sister, and so they will be comfortable with us. In fact, they will be able to demand services without feeling awkward," she said. “Women's issues would come to the fore as the women would not feel embarrassed to discuss their needs with us,” she added.

Women figure prominently among the candidates declared elected unopposed for the posts of panchayat president in Dharmapuri. Candidates in 11 village panchayats in the district have been declared elected unopposed for the post of panchayat president. Following the completion of the verification of the nominations, 11 panchayats, Samanur Chikka marandahalli, Koravaandahalli panchayats in Palacodde; Kurubarahalli, Sungarahalli, and Thadanur panchayats in Kadathur; Gopinathampatty in Harur; Ancharahalli, Velampatty in Pennagaram; Ranimukkanur in Morappur and Pullikkal in Karimangalam have elected candidates unopposed. Of these panchayats, posts in eight have been reserved for women and the candidates have been elected unopposed.